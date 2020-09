If You Love (Or Hate) Toronto, This CBC Gem Series Is For You

Next Stop is as good as the Jamaican beef patties at Islington station. Yes, Islington. I said what I said. A battle over which subway stop has the best patties is just one of the relatable, and so funny, pieces of dialogue that separates Next Stop from anything else on Canadian TV right now. This is an anthology series about young Black characters trying to deal with life in Toronto, and it never once compromises its authenticity to appeal to a white viewer. It’s riddled with inside jokes and Black Toronto slang. It stars formidable Black talent (Vanessa Adams will have you at her first “ARE YOU DUMB?”) doing so much with so little. How Toronto of them. We know it’s hard in Hollywood North for creators of colour . I’ve written extensively about how white mainstream Canadian television is . Next Stop is breaking that mould, one waste yute joke at a time. This show is for us, by us.