Millie Bobby Brown’s Manicure At The SAG Awards Was An Early 2000s Throwback

Millie Bobby Brown served up a major beauty moment at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, with a simple touch that was so unexpected and chic it was hard to miss: her simple French manicure. Yes, Brown was rocking the early 2000s fave with long oval-shaped nails. The Stranger Things actor has become a burgeoning style star at the young age of 15, and this retro move is just another example of her mastery.
Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent memory we’ve seen French manicures paired with high fashion. They appeared on the runway this past September at New York Fashion week and models like Bella Hadid have been remixing the look with bold colours. Kate Hudson showed off the look with baby blue at a Michael Kors presentation at NYFW, as did Beyoncè, who went throwback like Brown, with white tips in a series of Instagram photos.
Brown is one of many Gen Z stars taking risks with beauty that include throwing it back. Speaking about the launch of her line, Florence By Mills, in August, she told Refinery29 her mantra is about feeling her best. "It's not about other people; it's about making yourself feel good."
Interestingly, the backstory of the white-on-natural mani is a Hollywood one and has nothing to do with French trends. Apparently, it’s all keeping continuity and saving time while making movies and shows, so, in the 1970s, the creator of Orly nail polish created the white-tip-and-natural-base look as a response to the movie productions that were slowed down by actors needing to change their nail colour for costume changes.
As for the rest of her beauty look at the SAGs, Brown’s hair was cut several inches, worn sleek over her shoulders, and parted down the middle. Her makeup was soft with a smoky eye and a nude lip, with products from her own beauty line and celebrity makeup legend Pat McGrath, according to Brown’s makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan.
