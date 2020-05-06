Gabrielle Union: “I Know I Can’t Be A Good Mom If I’m Not Good To Myself”

Since I’m usually working away from home, being present every day is really different for me. I’m watching the girls change every day. Zaya is almost 13, and to see her light bulbs go off with schoolwork is amazing. It’s funny, Zaya does not ask for any help with homeschooling at all. I think she thinks that we are all idiots and she's the most intelligent person in the house. She'd much prefer getting help from her teachers and tutors. And I love watching her be independent and communicate with her friends because I usually miss it all. Being able to witness it up close reminds me that it doesn’t matter whether you're a stay-at-home mom with your kids physically at school for a good chunk of the day, or you're a working mom, we all miss a lot.