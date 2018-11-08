View this post on Instagram

? When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day ? A LOVELY DAY ?????? We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤??