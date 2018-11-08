Surprise! Gabrielle Union announced on Instagram that she and husband Dwyane Wade have welcomed their first daughter via surrogate. Union had previously opened up about her fertility issues in her memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, revealing that she has had "eight or nine miscarriages." However, the actress had never spoken about surrogacy until her daughter's birth announcement Thursday afternoon.
"A LOVELY DAY ??????" she captioned a series of photos of she and her husband experiencing skin-to-skin contact with their new baby (an important step following a surrogate delivery). "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
? When I wake up in the mornin' love And the sunlight hurts my eyes And there's something without warning, love Bears heavy on my mind Then I look at you And the world's alright with me Just one look at you And I know its gonna be A lovely day A lovely day ? A LOVELY DAY ?????? We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade ❤??
This is Union and Wade's first child together. However, the couple has raised Wade's 16-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris, and two sons Zaire (15) and Zion (10) from a previous marriage since they tied the knot in 2014.
Congratulations to all! More baby pics, pls.
Advertisement