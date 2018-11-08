Story from Pop Culture

Gabrielle Union Announces Birth Of Her & Dwyane Wade's "Miracle Baby"

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: GP Images/Getty Images.
Surprise! Gabrielle Union announced on Instagram that she and husband Dwyane Wade have welcomed their first daughter via surrogate. Union had previously opened up about her fertility issues in her memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine, revealing that she has had "eight or nine miscarriages." However, the actress had never spoken about surrogacy until her daughter's birth announcement Thursday afternoon.
"A LOVELY DAY ??????" she captioned a series of photos of she and her husband experiencing skin-to-skin contact with their new baby (an important step following a surrogate delivery). "We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!"
Advertisement
This is Union and Wade's first child together. However, the couple has raised Wade's 16-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris, and two sons Zaire (15) and Zion (10) from a previous marriage since they tied the knot in 2014.
Congratulations to all! More baby pics, pls.
Advertisement
Related Stories
How Gabrielle Union Is Battling Colorism
Gabrielle Union Talks Her New Thriller Breaking In
Gabrielle Union Says We Should Pass The #MeToo Mic

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series