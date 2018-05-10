Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For Stereotypes In Breaking In

Right. Why do you think that Hollywood — and I would also maybe argue audiences — are so resistant to seeing people of color, specifically Black women in these kind of roles? I think if a white woman and her children were at the center of this story, it would feel different. Why do you think that is?

“I think we've been given so few leading roles, period, and there's just not a ton of diversity in those leading roles. We would be perfectly okay if my character was a white woman with a strong Black friend who gives amazing advice who she calls as she's on her journey towards self-discovery and saving herself. But we don't often to get to see women of color saving themselves, using their brains and wit. It's just very, very rare. When you see my character, she is pissed. She is technically an angry Black woman, but she's not a damn stereotype. She is the quintessential mother who... you don't fuck with her kids. You fuck with any woman's kids and that's the look you're going to get: an angry woman. An angry mom. We were able to do this superhero. Even though Shawn’s not from Wakanda, she summons her inner vibranium, and she whoops ass when her kids’ lives are on the line. And we gotta somehow get her into the Marvel or DC universe because she's a superhero. And she's probably been a superhero every day of her damn life: magically pleasing herself with not enough resources, not getting paid the same, a lack of recognition, and yet still being excellent.”