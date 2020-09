Even Sherlock’s biggest fans might not know that there’s a third Holmes sibling, and she’s even cooler than her detective brother. Netflix’s newest mystery drama, Enola Holmes , introduces both Sherlock newbies and diehards to Enola ( Millie Bobby Brown ), a witty and unruly teenager who’s thrown for a loop when her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), disappears overnight. Enola puts her detective genes to good use and embarks on a mission to find her — but a young lord, her older brothers, and a murder plot get in the way. The movie is based on the first in a series of books, and if that doesn’t already have you thinking about a potential sequel, the last 15 minutes of Enola Holmes definitely will.