And thus, Mary is forced to trade late-night feeds for some Jason Bourne-style antics, including temporarily poisoning Sherlock, embarking on a trek across the world that was still totally undermined by a certain British detective, and facing off in a shootout with Ajay. He ends up dying, but not before letting it slip that the team had been betrayed by an Englishwoman who used the code word "amo."



It takes a couple of guesses, but Sherlock finally figures out who that Englishwoman was: the secret service's elderly, lollie-loving secretary, Vivian Norbury. Norbury spills all in an appropriately spooky confrontation with Sherlock, Mary, and the rest of the gang at the London Aquarium. Because she's got nothing better to do, we guess, she fires a shot at Sherlock. Mary heroically leaps over to take the bullet instead, then uses her final breaths to reveal her real first name (Rosamund Mary, the name of her daughter and the "R" in A.G.R.A.). Then she dies, prompting Watson to emit some mournful death bleats and get very, very angry at Sherlock for not keeping his vow to protect Mary. (Then again, Sherlock wasn't the one texting redheads on the sly, was he, Watson? Hmm?)



"Families fall out," Sherlock tells A.J. halfway through the episode, and that definitely seems to be the case. Mary is dead. Watson has shunned Sherlock. The detective can only seek therapy and puzzle out his latest mystery: how on earth to honor Mary's posthumous request that he "save John."



Rest in peace, Mary. You may have been slightly shady, but you didn't deserve death (or Watson's sleazy sexting).



