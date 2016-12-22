Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington's Sherlock characters John Watson and Mary Morstan got married last year on the show. But the two actors are no longer together in real life, Freeman told the Financial Times.
Without revealing much, he said, "I'm not with Amanda anymore."
The couple met 16 years ago while filming Men Only, according to E! News. They've worked together on several movies since, including The All Together, Swinging with the Finkels, and The Debt.
Freeman and Abbington never married like their Sherlock characters, but they do have two kids, eight-year-old Grace and 10-year-old Joe.
The good news for them and their family is that there's no hard feelings. "It’s very, very amicable," Freeman told the Financial Times. "I’ll always love Amanda."
