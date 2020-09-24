Warning: Some spoilers ahead for Enola Holmes.
Even Sherlock’s biggest fans might not know that there’s a third Holmes sibling, and she’s even cooler than her detective brother. Netflix’s newest mystery drama, Enola Holmes, introduces both Sherlock newbies and diehards to Enola (Millie Bobby Brown), a witty and unruly teenager who’s thrown for a loop when her mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter), disappears overnight. Enola puts her detective genes to good use and embarks on a mission to find her — but a young lord, her older brothers, and a murder plot get in the way. The movie is based on the first in a series of books, and if that doesn’t already have you thinking about a potential sequel, the last 15 minutes of Enola Holmes definitely will.
Eudoria’s disappearance is at the heart of the film, but Enola spends the latter half of the movie wrapped up in another mystery. She learns that someone is trying to track down a young lord named Viscount Tewksbury (Louis Partridge), and becomes worried his life is in danger. As it turns out, Enola’s instincts are spot-on: Tewksbury’s grandmother wants him dead so that he can’t vote to pass the essential Reform Act. With help from Enola, Tewksbury makes it out alive, and the Dowager’s plan is thwarted.
Although one mystery is resolved by the end of the movie, the other is still left somewhat open. Enola doesn’t find Eudoria, but Eudoria finds her — and hints at why she left home. “I left for you,” she says. “I couldn’t bear to have this world be your future. So I had to fight.” We know what Eudoria, a staunch suffragette, is probably fighting for. But we still don’t know exactly where she went. Ultimately, Eudoria concedes she has to go back.
Enola and Eudoria live in the Sherlock universe, but they aren’t Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s creations. Enola’s character was invented for the purposes of Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries, a six-part series that follows the young detective as she solves cases, usually using codes and ciphers. Enola Holmes somewhat closely follows the first book, The Case of the Missing Marquess, so it would be safe to assume that the second, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, might inspire a future sequel. In Left-Handed Lady, Enola sets out to find a wealthy young girl who, like Eudoria, disappeared without a trace.
But, along with introducing this new case, Netflix will have to answer a few other questions. The movie teases a possible romance between Enola and Tewksbury, but their relationship is left very open-ended; now that Tewksbury's officially a lord, could their paths ever cross again? More importantly, we still don’t know whether Eudoria is safe. Where is she, exactly? And, now that Enola has proven she can outsmart her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), will he take her work as a detective seriously?
A sequel hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the cast and crew is hopeful. Director Harry Bradbeer told Deadline that, in future installments, viewers will learn more about Enola’s family. “[Eudoria is] such an extraordinary character that we’re going to dig out some more secrets about her,” he told Digital Spy. “I can say it will certainly be looked into in future movies.”
Brown is also ready to get back in character. “There’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet,” Brown told the site. “I think [Enola will] forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen.”