The Emmys are officially up Schitt’s Creek. The beloved Canadian sitcom has swept the awards tonight, racking up nine golden trophies along with all of our hearts.
Catherine O’Hara (who has served us some lewks as Moira Rose) won the first award of the night, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, followed by Eugene Levy, her real-life friend of 40 years and long-time on-screen partner, who won Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. Showrunner and star Dan Levy and Annie Murphy (who paid tribute to her character, Alexis Rose, by wearing her golden "A" necklace) both won Outstanding Supporting Actor awards for Comedy, with Levy also scoring a win for the writing. “The internet is about to turn on me,” he joked.
But the cutest part was how the cast supported each other's wins. Murphy gushed about the last six years of her life being the best, and Levy positively kvelled as he watched his dad accept his first-ever Emmy, for "the straightest role I've ever played."
.@danjlevy's reaction to his dad winning best actor in a comedy series.... I'm not crying you're crying https://t.co/KRKe5VL4hh pic.twitter.com/1e8bvj0GZ3— Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020
This is an unprecedented Emmys sweep for a comedy show. No other series in the Emmys' 72-year history has ever won all four acting awards in a single year. No wonder #HolySchitt is now trending — or, if you really want to upset ABC, holy shit!
In addition to those historic awards, Schitt’s Creek also won an award for comedy series casting and contemporary costumes during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.
As he accepted his third award of the night, Dan Levy called on viewers to vote in November, emphasizing the show’s values of love and acceptance.
If you haven't caught up on the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek, fear not. Rumour has it the whole thing will be available on Netflix very, very soon!