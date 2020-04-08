What Is Dan Levy’s Net Worth?

Whether or not he’s your favourite Rose, we’re betting you can’t get enough of Canadian actor, writer, producer, and TV personality Daniel (Dan) Levy. Born in Toronto on August 9, 1983, Levy comes from a family of entertainers. His mother, Deborah Divine, is a screenwriter and producer who worked on YTV’s Maniac Mansion, and his father, Eugene Levy, is an award-winning actor who’s most famous for his role as geeky, sex education-savant Noah Levenstein in the American Pie franchise. Dan’s sister Sarah Levy, is also an actor; she plays Twyla Sands on Schitt’s Creek, which just wrapped after six seasons. The Levy siblings starred alongside their father on Schitt’s; Eugene played the head of the Rose family, Johnny Rose.
Levy grew up in Toronto and started working at the age of 15. His first job was at the Gap Kids on Bloor Street, then at Rogers Video (stars – they’re just like us!) He got his start in Canadian media in 2006 where he co-hosted MTV Live and later co-wrote, co-hosted, and co-produced the beloved TV hit, The After Show, as well as The Hills: The After Show and The City: Live After Show alongside Jessi Cruickshank. During this time, he also starred in his own witty Christmas special called Daniel Levy’s Holi-Dos & Don’ts.
Anybody remember Robbie from Paradise City: Degrassi Goes Hollywood? The 2009 Degrassi: Next Gen movie, a spinoff of the hit TV show was his first acting gig. His star only got brighter with time: In 2013, Levy made his feature film debut in the heartwarming comedy Admission with Tina Fey. He also appeared on season 10 of Modern Family as a courtroom sketch artist named Jonah. Levy has also hosted several shows including covering Vancouver Olympics in 2010, the X-Factor pre-show in 2011, and The Great Canadian Baking Show in 2018.
But Schitt’s Creek is his baby and what he’s best known for. Levy created and pitched the concept in 2014 with his father through their Not A Real Company Productions. The show first aired on CBC Television in January 2015 (and a month later on Pop TV in the U.S.) It made its Netflix debut in January 2017 and the die-hard fan base known as Schittheads has only grown since.
Although it’s not confirmed how much Levy made from the show, as co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer, here's hoping he's collecting some pretty pennies. The series has earned nearly three-dozen awards and about 100 nominations including Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards, the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and the Canadian Screen Awards.
Outside of his 9-5, like most celebs, Levy has dabbled in real estate. This past fall, he purchased a 1930s Spanish villa in Los Feliz, CA. He bought the home for $4.13 million USD and paid around $400,000 USD over asking. In November 2019, he (and his dog Redmond) took Vogue readers on a tour of his super stylist abode during 73 Questions. Levy splits his time between Toronto and L.A., the latter where he’s now neighbours with some of Hollywood’s elite (yes, Angelina Jolie and Kristen Stewart live in the same area.) Talk about sweet digs.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levy is worth is $14 million USD. This number will no doubt increase in light of his recent multi-year deal with ABC Studios where he’ll be developing and producing scripted projects. He just finished filming the upcoming rom-com movie Happiest Season alongside Alison Brie that’s set to hit theatres this fall. So even though the multi-hyphenate has wrapped up Schitt’s Creek (we’re not crying, you’re crying) there's no dobut we can expect a whole lot more from him.
