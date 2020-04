What Is Dan Levy’s Net Worth?

Levy grew up in Toronto and started working at the age of 15. His first job was at the Gap Kids on Bloor Street , then at Rogers Video (stars – they’re just like us!) He got his start in Canadian media in 2006 where he co-hosted MTV Live and later co-wrote, co-hosted, and co-produced the beloved TV hit, The After Show , as well as The Hills: The After Show and The City: Live After Show alongside Jessi Cruickshank . During this time, he also starred in his own witty Christmas special called Daniel Levy’s Holi-Dos & Don’ts