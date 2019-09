Bieber (née Baldwin) may not be famous for her big beauty risks — she's a household name thanks to a successful ballet-turned-modelling career — but she's still become somewhat of a beauty guru for her fans. She keeps it real when it comes to hormonal acne , she never says no to blue lipstick , and as much as she loves tiny tattoos, she knows exactly when it's the wrong time to get one. Even so, the biggest beauty lesson we've learned from Bieber is that there's nothing wrong with sticking to a signature hair colour — and in the case of Bieber, that's a cool, sandy blonde.