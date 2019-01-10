Story from Beauty

Zac Efron Just Dyed His Hair Platinum — & Fans Are Losing It

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Fiji Water/Getty Images
Zac Efron, the man whose picture remains permanently plastered in lockers across America, has decided to leave his dark roots behind him.
As of Wednesday, Efron is now a member of Hollywood's Bleach Blonde Bro Club, which is to say: Efron has just dyed his hair platinum blonde. He's in good company, with other members including Ansel Elgort, Zayn Malik, and, of course, the one and only Pete Davidson.
Efron slyly debuted the new look on Instagram, posting a photo of himself rock climbing that showed just the front part of his newly-dyed hair peeking out. You can also see that he's rocking a scruffy beard, which is something we cannot support enough.
No Free Solo

The reaction to the news has been decidedly un-chill, with fans extremely on-board with this new look.
Now, this isn't actually the first time Efron's rocked a lighter 'do. For the 2017 cinematic masterpiece Baywatch, he had blonde highlights running through his hair — and he rocked blonde hair the summer before its release, too.
This does appear to be the first time he's dyed his entire head platinum, however, which makes this his most dramatic real-life hair transformation to date. We're sure those locker pictures will be updated shortly.
