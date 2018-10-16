Hailey Baldwin Talks Babies As Bieber Rumors Continue To Bubble Up

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber might just have the most elusive relationship (largely thanks to the fact that they won't just say whether or not they're married), but in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Baldwin is finally shedding some light in a surprising way. When asked about her engagement, the model responded with some sweet and enthusiastic gushing: “He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does. I’m always blown away.”
However, Baldwin also dropped a totally unexpected tidbit when talking about her tattoos.
"I want more, but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before … I get there," she said, which is one of the first times we've heard the model say anything about her family plans with her maybe-husband.
Advertisement
This comment didn't give us any clues as to exactly when the couple is hoping to start a family, or how many kids they're planning on having, but it's probably wise for them to take things slow right now. The couple's whirlwind romance has come under fire from Selena Gomez fans who harassed the couple on social media after Bieber's ex-girlfriend was hospitalized for a second time in as many weeks. Bieber was later photographed crying in his car with Baldwin. A source told People the tears weren't a direct response to Gomez's hospitalization, but were about many things that had happened that week.
"He was extremely upset over what has happened to Selena," the source said. "He feels like she is part of his life and he wants her to be happy and healthy."
As for Baldwin, she's keeping those "cute spots" sacred...for now.
Advertisement