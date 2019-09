This Is What Hailey Bieber Would Eat On Her Ideal Date Night With Justin

In her newly-released 73 Questions video with Vogue , H-Biebs shares that her ideal date night involves "staying in, ordering in, and watching TV." Though this laid back scenario wouldn't count as a "date night" for most of us, since it's what we spend nearly every night doing, we suppose since the super-famous couple is so busy, it might not necessarily be the norm for them. When you're modelling, making music, and going to church events all the time, perhaps a night in really is special. Plus, we know that Justin and Hailey don't exactly have the best track record when it comes to creative dates — we'll never forget those photos of Justin Bieber crying in the middle of what should have been a romantic summer bike ride in New York with Hailey.