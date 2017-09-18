The memories of munching on our favorite chains' burger options go way back; not only to childhood times at the McDonald's ball pit, but also to this past Saturday's late-night burger run. No matter our ages, burgers remain a staple.
In order to honor our never-ending love of this classic menu item, we decided to hold a blind burger taste-test. We pitted six of the most popular chains from across the country against each other. Bun, patty, and toppings quality we're all taken into account in order to find out which burger is best. Scroll ahead to find out which of these go-to orders — from McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Checkers, Shake Shack, and Five Guys — reigned supreme.