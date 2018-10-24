Today, Postmates revealed how rapper Post Malone uses the delivery app in a new series it's running called "The Receipt." The amount of money "Posty," as fans affectionately call him, has spent on Postmates in the past year is actually quite shocking. He seems to have even given Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna, who spent $13,000 on take-out in one month through Postmates back in 2016, a literal run for their money. The items the "Better Now" rapper has chosen to have delivered to his home, tour bus, or hotel rooms are also a bit puzzling. So, in order to make sense of Post Malone's Postmates spending habits, we're putting them in a format you might recognize — borrowed from Refinery29's long-running series Money Diaries. Here it goes.
Today: a rapper working on a 52-city tour who has a multi-million dollar net worth and spent several tens of thousands of dollars on Postmates this year.
Occupation: Rapper
Industry: Entertainment
Age: 23
Location: 52 cities nationwide
Net Worth: $14,000,000
Postmate Expenses (a selection)
Buffalo Sauce: $100
Coachella Party Popeyes' Biscuits: $8,000
"Rager" Supplies: $850
Order One
Order Two
A rager at some point in the past 400 days - Posty called upon Postmates to help him throw a party sometime in the last year. Ahead of the wild bash, he spent $850 on party supplies through the app. Unsurprisingly, given his persona, the rapper bought three packs of rolling papers. He also got six bottles of orange juice, two bottles of cranberry cocktail juice, two handles of Tito's Vodka, two bags of ice, and 40 solo cups, presumably to make vodka cranberries and screwdrivers for his guests. Additionally, in a surprisingly classy move, he ordered four bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon.
Order Three
Random moments of need throughout the past 400 days - In addition to the specific instances where Post Malone dropped serious cash on single orders, he spent over $31,150 on other items he needed delivered directly to him like calcium crickets, latex gloves, and BudLight (his most-ordered item). Perhaps even more strange than having calcium crickets delivered to his door is the $100 he spent on buffalo sauce in the past year. We suppose you don't become Postmates' "most dedicated customer" by placing the usual orders.
The Breakdown
Total Items Ordered: 3,000
Total Number Of Orders: 660
Total Spent On Postmates In The Past 400 Days: $40,000+
Average Amount Spent Per Order: $60.61
