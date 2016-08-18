Yesterday, Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna were on Facebook Live in anticipation of their forthcoming reality show, Rob and Chyna. They answered fan questions about everything from their first date to silly pet names and their baby.
During the video, someone wrote in asking about Chyna's pregnancy cravings. She shared that when she's having cravings, Kardashian usually gets her Philly cheese steaks or P.F. Chang's. But she explained that he never has to go on late-night food runs, because he's a big fan of Postmates, the on-demand delivery service.
Chyna gave a little eye roll as Kardashian interjected, saying he uses it every single day. He then laughed and admitted that one month, his tab was a whopping $13,000.
Chyna was shocked — and so were we. But then again, if we had that Kardashian cash, we might be racking up quite a food bill, too. (Page Six)
