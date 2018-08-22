Post Malone Responds To Freak Plane Accident By Calling Out Twitter For Wishing Him Dead

Rapper Post Malone may be one of the most popular artists on the planet right now, but the title, apparently, also comes with plenty of haters. Some haters are so savage that they allegedly wished death upon the "Rockstar" rapper following a very scary plane accident.
Malone — who is reportedly behind Justin Bieber's upcoming bachelor party/fishing trip — took home the award for Song of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. However, after the ceremony, things weren't quite as celebratory.
According to CNN, the Gulfstream that Malone was traveling on along with musician Andrew Wyatt was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after its front two tires blew off during takeoff.
A scary flight situation is bad enough, but not everyone was sending well-wishes to Malone following the difficult ordeal. According to a tweet from the "Psycho" star, some people were rooting for a less-than-favorable outcome.
"i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website," tweeted Malone, before adding: "fuck you. but not today."
i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018
This is definitely worse than the time fans tried to get Malone on the next season of Queer Eye, which deeply confused one of its hosts, Karamo Brown.
"Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show," Brown tweeted. "Did he request it?"
Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 17, 2018
Malone responded kindly and honestly.
"No they just think I’m ugly and smell lol," Malone tweeted back. "Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it."
no they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. love the show tho guys, keep crushing it— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) July 17, 2018
Malone may be a celebrity, but these mean tweets did not make him feel just like a rockstar. It's one thing to criticize Malone for cultural appropriation, express a distaste for his face tattoos (as Kevin Hart did Monday night during the VMAs), or claim that "Rockstar" is the most overplayed track of all time. It's another to wish him dead.
I wish we didn't have to explain why death threats are uncool, but given the amount of people who participate in that kind of ugliness on this social platform, we do. Let's ease up.
Refinery29 has reached out to Malone for comment.
