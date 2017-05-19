Shake Shack Is Sharing How To Hack Its Cult-Favorite Secret Sauce

Are you obsessed with Shake Shack? Have you spent many a night lying awake in bed wondering what goes into that sacred creamy sauce? If so, your burger dreams may be about to come true. When we first heard word of the Shake Shack cookbook's imminent arrival, there was one recipe above all we hoped would be featured. We pleaded with the Shack Sauce gods that the secret sauce would grace its pages and our (burger) buns. And now, the moment we've been waiting for is finally here.
Shake Shack Recipes & Stories has arrived in bookstores and online. Pages upon pages filled with burgers, pillowy potato buns, crinkle cut fries, custard shakes, and above all else — the secret Shack Sauce recipe. Ahead we've got three heavy menu hitters (plus one saucy secret) so you can recreate your typical fast food order at home. Dreams really do come true.