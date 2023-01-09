The Turn Is Australia’s Homegrown Answer To Vestiaire Collective

When it comes to secondhand luxury goods, many Australians turn to trusted international platforms: Vestiaire Collective, Farfetch, Poshmark or the RealReal. However, an Aussie competitor has entered the market and is ready to carve out its place in the world of consignment.
The Turn is a luxury online shopping experience born in the heart of Sydney that is focused on authenticity, quality assurance and circular fashion when it comes to designer labels. From its resale process to curated edits, the service leaves no stone unturned as a place to breathe fresh life into preloved items.
Starting up in late 2021, The Turn has consistently been brewing a dedicated following. It helps that the business has the reputation of its parent company, UTurn, backing it, with over two decades of experience in the game as a brick-and-mortar vintage chain.
Advertisement
"I started UTurn over 20 years ago, and over that time, we’ve learnt a lot about our consumers and why they buy preloved and vintage fashion," says owner of The Turn, Alex Dimou, to Refinery29 Australia. "Historically, the vintage shoppers who stepped into UTurn were price-pointed customers who needed affordable garments, young creatives, uni students and people who love vintage for style reasons."
But it became clear in the years since that there was also a desire for a more high-end offering that caters for the eco-conscious buyer who still wants to indulge within a local marketplace. Voilà, The Turn was born.
The Turn accepts a broad list of Australian and international designer clothing, bags, sunglasses and shoes, but as Alex shares, the former is always a priority, with The Turn prioritising labels like Lee Matthews, Scanlan Theodore and Matteau at the moment.
"We want to highlight the best of the best in Australian fashion, and there's something so classic about the local designers we list," shares Dimou. "Our customers are encouraged to buy and sell Aussie brands as we strongly highlight seasonal edits on our journal series, Instagram, TikTok and on our website, where there's an 'Australian Designers' landing page."
It's this homegrown representation that sets The Turn apart from other players, who often heavily lean towards the northern hemisphere, adds General Manager of UTurn Group, Katie Revie.
"Our offering of Australian designers has struck a chord with our customers in search of contemporary and minimalist styles for a transseasonal wardrobe," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "Occasionwear brands such as Aje, Zimmerman and Dion Lee are particularly popular, as they can be worn effortlessly every day as well, making it a diverse piece of clothing."
Advertisement
At the same time, Dimou and Revie have seen a rise in customers purchasing classic, everyday pieces in the true style of the capsule wardrobe commitment.
"Sometimes there’s an assumption that because you have purchased a piece secondhand, it has to be an extravagant item of clothing or a limited edition accessory," Revie says. "But it’s truly the classic pieces that make up our wardrobes, at least personally, I tend to reach for a crisp white button-up and tailored trouser for my everyday — so why not buy something secondhand that you’ll wear on repeat?"
“
"The new year is the perfect time to take stock and set some goals for the year ahead — this is particularly true when it comes to your wardrobe."
Katie Revie
”
The Turn view authentication as an art form, thanks to its attention to detail and expertise, ensuring anyone who shops on their site knows they're only getting the real deal, while consigners get their full resale value.
Their exhaustive multi-checkpoint system includes risk assessment, as well as a physical check of the fabric, materiality, hardware, engravings, labels and finishings as part of a thorough investigation to understand each item's origin, authenticity and age. While the assessment is done by an internal team, The Turn also works with a third-party authentication service for high-risk brands and items as an added layer of security.
They use a valet service to bring the goods in, meaning consigners don't have to leave their houses to part ways with their soon-to-be-sold pieces. On the other end, customers can also request to make their own assessment and return what they buy if the piece falls below expectations for any reason as an added layer of confidence.
They use a valet service to bring the goods in, meaning consigners don't have to leave their houses to part ways with their soon-to-be-sold pieces. On the other end, customers can also request to make their own assessment and return what they buy if the piece falls below expectations for any reason as an added layer of confidence.
Advertisement
At the start of the new year — a time of growth and aspiration — Dimou says The Turn will only keep going up, focusing on building the calibre and volume of brands listed on the site, while also collaborating with not-for-profit organisations and charities to continue their mission of enabling the circular fashion economy. But most of all, the pair hope that more Australians continue to participate in the practice of selling their clothes.
In 2023, Revie predicts people will be listing their monogrammed accessories as a popular first luxury purchase for vintage lovers, while also noting that formal and party pieces bought at the start of summer might also be consigned, particularly midi dresses.
"The new year is the perfect time to take stock and set some goals for the year ahead — this is particularly true when it comes to your wardrobe," she says. "A great rule of thumb is that if it hasn't been worn in 12 months, it's time to give it a second life!"