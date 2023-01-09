The Turn Is Australia’s Homegrown Answer To Vestiaire Collective

Their exhaustive multi-checkpoint system includes risk assessment, as well as a physical check of the fabric, materiality, hardware, engravings, labels and finishings as part of a thorough investigation to understand each item's origin, authenticity and age. While the assessment is done by an internal team, The Turn also works with a third-party authentication service for high-risk brands and items as an added layer of security.



They use a valet service to bring the goods in, meaning consigners don't have to leave their houses to part ways with their soon-to-be-sold pieces. On the other end, customers can also request to make their own assessment and return what they buy if the piece falls below expectations for any reason as an added layer of confidence.