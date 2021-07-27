We Went On A Quest To Find The Best Formal Dresses Online

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Finding a formal dress that ticks all the boxes — namely cut, colour and budget — can often feel like an impossible task. With so many Australian brands catering to formal and semi-formal occasions, the options are plenty, which means the search can be overwhelming and never-ending.
But never fear! We’re here to help. To simplify the process, we compared a long list of brands and retailers to bring you an edit of the best places to find a dress for your formal. Regardless of your budget, personal style, dress code and brand preference, we’re sure you’ll find the dress you’ve been looking for right here.