Here’s What You Should Actually Wear To A Wedding

LBDs are a staple in everyone's wardrobes, but for weddings, they can be hit or miss. Though it's chic as hell, the colour is typically associated with mourning, so some people may not enjoy its presence at their nuptials. However, the symbolism is a little more grey in 2021. For the most part, it's acceptable, unless, and we really don't know where this rule came from, but the only exception to being able to wear black is if you happen to be an ex of one of the betrothed. Then the tone becomes a bit... sour.