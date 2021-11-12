From James Bond To Schitt’s Creek, This Aussie-Designed Dress Is Taking Over Screens

Though you could blink and miss her, no Bond film would be complete without a femme fatale with a checkered past. But this year, as Ana de Armas takes on the coveted role of 007’s latest love interest Paloma, she does so with impeccable style.
Whether you've seen the delayed film or not, the costuming is unmissable. From press tours and trailers to billboards and posters, the image of de Armas in a slinky evening gown, dripping in jewels, is a striking one.
The dress itself is the pinnacle of elegance. A fluid slip in deep navy, it boasts a plunging neckline, an open back with crossover straps, and a leg-baring front slit — because you can never show too much skin. In true Bond fashion, it serves as a nod to the traditional glamour and mystique we've come to expect from the famous franchise, over five decades on.
So who is responsible for this modern staple? None other than Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, at the behest of costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, who took his 'Alexandra' dress and created the 'Paloma'.
With fans in Margot Robbie, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid (to name a few), Lo Sordo has established his brand as a red carpet staple, known for his romantic silhouettes and luxurious materials that demonstrate his unique understanding of modern femininity.
And just looking at how effortlessly de Armas manages to disarm opponents (both physically and metaphorically) while rolling around in the barely-there number, it's clear that this one dress that was made for Hollywood.
But the dress has actually made its screen debut before. Fans of the cult Netflix show Schitt's Creek may recognise it as the very bridal-esque dress that everyone's favourite drama queen Alexis wore to her brother David's wedding in the finale episode of the series.
Designed and made in Australia from 100% silk satin, viewers can delight in knowing that it is also 100% shoppable — and in a variety of colourways, too.
Of course, the slip dress has a long history in film. From Michelle Pfeiffer's iconic teal gown in Scarface, to Keira Knightley's subversive green dress in Atonement, Hollywood's love affair with this silhouette will long capture our hearts. And with its modern star power, we're sure we'll be seeing Lo Sordo's 'Alexandra' again in no time.