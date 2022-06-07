Now, shearling-trimmed suede and leather jackets are everywhere — just look at UGG, Stand Studio, Burberry and Celine. Of course, many are leaning all the way into the ‘60s and ‘70s aesthetic — see Miley, who paired her bleached blonde mullet with Charlotte Simone’s black Penny coat while performing her cover of The Cranberries’ "Zombie" back in October, or feminist influencer Florence Given, who teamed hers with orange velvet trousers, Farah Fawcett hair and square, face-shielding sunglasses. Then there’s The Hippie Shake, the contemporary label that sells both vintage and its own ‘60s and ‘70s-inspired new pieces, including the sell-out orange and brown Liza coat with Afghan-style exaggerated faux fur trims. “Being a ‘70s brand, the Penny Lane coat is the queen of all coats,” founder Naomi Hession tells me. “Any vintage lover will know when you put on a Penny Lane, either vintage or new, they really do make you feel rock 'n' roll. Original pieces are extremely hard to come by now, so we created our own for our AW20 collection, Stargazer.”