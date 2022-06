The answer, no surprise, is Instagram. Thanks to throwback accounts dedicated to reposting every look that was ever turned out in the ‘90s and ‘00s, Hudson will have popped up on your feed as much as J.Lo in her green Versace dress or a pastel-hued Naomi on a Chanel catwalk . Styled throughout the movie over crochet crop tops, corduroy flares and, most famously, nothing but red and white star-print knickers, Almost Famous costume designer Betsy Heimann was inspired by a coat worn by Shirley MacLaine in 1960 movie The Apartment when creating the heartbroken hippie’s wardrobe. The coat — along with her Botticelli curls — has once again become synonymous with an effortless rock and roll glamour, a much sought-after feeling when the whole of 2020 (edgy, yes, but for all the wrong reasons) was a blur of loungewear and outdoor walks. Though the ‘00s and early ‘70s revivals have been going strong for some time now, in times of crisis we double down on nostalgia , and in a year when live music, travel and any potential for spontaneity have been cancelled, it makes sense that we’d look to a film — and its impeccably dressed leading lady — that inspires free-spirited bohemia.