As fashion weeks on either side of the pond ramp up this month — New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on 9 September and London’s shows will follow shortly after — those of us not in the fashion industry remain, if we're honest, largely unbothered. Rather than attending the previews of designers’ spring/summer 2023 collections, many of us are more excited for post-show analysis on TikTok, the trends that will inevitably filter through to the mainstream, and as always, inspiration from the best street style fanfare of the year.
But for those who are attending the shows, how much planning actually goes into building outfits that are likely to end up on street style roundups? Is it a weeks-in-advance kind of situation, or rather a mish-mash of brand-gifted items and whatever you have in your wardrobe? With more people looking to shop secondhand than ever before, will models, influencers and editors lean towards the vintage and pre-loved route this season? Ahead of London Fashion Week, we reached out to some of the city's most fashionable women to get some some pre-street-style outfit inspo ahead of the curve.