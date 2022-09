But for those who are attending the shows, how much planning actually goes into building outfits that are likely to end up on street style roundups? Is it a weeks-in-advance kind of situation, or rather a mish-mash of brand-gifted items and whatever you have in your wardrobe? With more people looking to shop secondhand than ever before, will models, influencers and editors lean towards the vintage and pre-loved route this season? Ahead of London Fashion Week, we reached out to some of the city's most fashionable women to get some some pre- street-style outfit inspo ahead of the curve.