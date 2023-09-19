Bought Crocs & Have No Idea How To Wear Them? Here Are 5 Styling Ideas To Try

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
While some shoe trends (like seasonally transitional loafers or chunky summer sandals) require little to no thought when it comes to styling them, the same can't be said for Crocs. The soft, foamy clog shoe has a polarising history, and while some might say they were solely created for mums who like to garden, the brand continuously releases collaborations with some of the coolest names in streetwear like Lazy Oaf, Aussie musician G-Flip, skate brand XLarge and denim icons Levi's, with sellout success.
Crocs have also been the footwear of choice on countless runways, with Erik Yvon, Christopher Kane, and most recently Simone Rocha sending models down the catwalk with pairs of the comfy slip-on shoe decorated in custom Jibbitz. Although Kane's 2017 collaboration with the brand created quite the stir at New York Fashion Week, five years later, Simone Rocha is enjoying her flowers after her feminine take on the shoe launched at her Spring 2024 Ready-to-Wear Collection earlier this week, and was well-received by a captivated front row.
However, we'll admit that just because a fashion trend works on the runway doesn't mean it always translates into street style. Thankfully, that is not the case for Crocs. Granted that the pillowy silhouette takes a bit getting used to, but once you've nailed down how to partner them with some of the key pieces in your wardrobe, much like your favourite pair of trusty white sneakers, they'll become the shoe you reach for when you need to leave the house in a hurry — we promise. Keep scrolling to check out the five ways we love to wear and style Crocs.
Channel your inner Blossom
Admittedly the ballooned, spongy shape of Crocs is a bit silly, so why not lean into it? Channel your inner '90s maximalist à la Blossom Russo and go for the more is more approach that she made so iconic. A statement hat in a soft fabric with a flippable brim is a must, as are clashing prints and bawdy blouses.
Embrace girlhood
Simone Rocha has lended the soft, feminine details of her collections to a new collaboration with Crocs, which the designer debuted at London Fashion Week this September. If this new partnership has taught us anything, it's that a pair of foam clogs look fantastic with frou-frou fashion. Embrace the girlhood of it all with fluffy layers of organza, ribbon detailing and twee accessories.
Utilise the utility trend
The utility trend is one of the biggest style trends this season, so take advantage of all the loose-fitting cargo pants and vests equipped with more pockets than you could possibly use as the weather warms up. Smarten up the look with a pair of Crocs that look a little more luxe — we're big fans of the Mega Crush Clog for such occasions.
Try luxurious lightweight fabrics
If you're more of a minimalist or you prefer to maintain a business casual dress code at all times and you're worried that a comfy pair of clogs is going to make you look scruffy, try sticking to lightweight, luxurious fabrics and simple silhouettes. A tidy linen shirt and trouser 'fit is always going to smarten up a pair of Crocs — you can keep things monochromatic or dabble in prints if you're after something with a bit more personality. Alternatively, you could always dress up your clogs with a simple shift midi or maxi skirt for a similar effect.
Get back to basics
Crocs are the ultimate lazy girl shoe, so naturally they pair well with equally laidback basics. Think your favourite white tee or tank top and a pair of lived-in, straight-leg blue jeans. As for when the weather warms up? Swap the denim for a pair of Bermuda shorts, of course, which is set to be one of the biggest summer fashion trends for 2023.