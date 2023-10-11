Swim Shorts Are Back In Style & They’re Cooler Than Ever

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If you lived through the surfie-girl craze of the early aughts — when Blue Crush reigned supreme and shell necklaces were everywhere — then you're sure to be familiar with the concept of swim shorts.
Back then, the item manifested itself in oversized shapes and baggy fabrics, often created in polyester blends with instantly recognisable front tie details.
It's almost twenty years on and now swim shorts are experiencing a resurgence, but for 2023, the item is looking a little different.
While itsy-bitsy-teeny-weeny bikini bottoms may have been all the rage over the last decade, we're now seeing a shift towards more covered silhouettes, with high-waisted tight shorts appearing across independent swim labels throughout Australia and beyond.
You could say these updated swim shorts look akin to bike shorts, only in a much shorter fit. Created in lycra-blends or terry-towelling fabrics, the shorts can be worn over the top of your existing bikini bottoms or to swim on their own.
However, don't be alarmed; if you're a fan of the original swim shorts (aka board shorts) then you'll be pleased to hear they're also set for a return. Yes, on Miu Miu's most recent runway, the brand showcased various iterations of updated board shorts (pictured above), featuring the wide-leg silhouette and tie-front details we all loved years ago.
Keep your eye out for the return of that throwback silhouette because as we know from recent history, everything Miu Miu touches turns to trend. In the meantime, keep scrolling to shop the best swim shorts available this summer.