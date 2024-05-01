What To Watch: The Best New TV Shows & Movies To Check Out This May

As the weather gets a little nippier, we're slowly getting comfortable at the prospect of warming ourselves in front of the telly or in our local cinema. And with Mother's Day approaching in a few weeks, it's got us thinking about what to watch with our mother figures this month.
While April was a stacked month for new TV shows and movies, the momentum is continuing in May. The Idea of You is set to be a favourite for many women, and features Anne Hathaway as a 40-year-old single mum who's reclaiming her sexuality with the help of the lead singer of a boy band.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Mad Max: Furiosa will be hitting big screens at the end of May, showcasing once again that Australia shouldn't be underestimated when it comes to producing A+ cinema.
Of course, we'll also finally lay our eyes on season three of Bridgerton after a two-year wait. Gird your loins, my Bridgerton fans!
Ahead, our guide to the TV shows and movies you need to check out in May.
The Idea of You
Ever fantasised about watching a One Direction fanfic? Then look no further, because Anne Hathaway's new film The Idea of You is exactly that (well, kind of). It follows a 40-year-old single mother (Hathaway), who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet. Perfect Mother's Day viewing, if you ask me!
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: May 2
Bridgerton: Season Three
The wait is almost over! Part One of Bridgerton Season Three will be hitting our screens this month, and it's about time. After a loooong wait, we'll finally watch this friends-to-lovers story bloom, with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) finally falling for his bestie, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Warning: this carriage may be a bumpy ride.
Where To Watch: Netflix
When: May 16
Fremont
Jeremy Allen White fans, listen up. Starring Anaita Wali Zada in her debut performance, alongside Jeremy Allen White and Australia's own Gregg Turkington, Fremont follows Donya (Zada) who works for a Chinese fortune cookie factory is San Fran. A former translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, she decides to send out a special message in a fortune cookie in order to put her life back in order.
Where To Watch: Cinemas
When: May 2
Doctor Who
Whovians, it might be time to rev up those Tumblr accounts again because Doctor Who is officially back for its 14th season with a fresh twist. This season, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take the reins as our favourite Time Lord. He'll be joined by Millie Gibson, who is playing companion Ruby Sunday. We're hopping in our TARDIS already.
Where To Watch: Disney+
When: May 11
Hacks: Season Three
They say the best things come in threes, which obviously means the new season of Hacks is going to be a bloody belter. Jean Smart continues her brilliance in season three, which picks up a year after we last left Deborah and Ava, who are still trying to figure out their comedy careers.
Where To Watch: Stan
When: May 3
Furiosa
The highly anticipated next instalment of the Mad Max saga is almost upon us, and we couldn't be more hyped. This time, we'll watch Anya Taylor-Joy take on the leading role as the titular Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max in Fury Road, with Chris Hemsworth in yet another belter. Expect another fantastic feat in filmmaking, courtesy of Australia's own George Miller.
Where To Watch: Cinemas
When: May 24
Hollywood Con Queen
From the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Smith (Tiger King, Fyre) comes Hollywood Con Queen, a three-part documentary series exploring the shocking story behind one of Hollywood's biggest scams, where a mysterious figure called the 'Con Queen' impersonates Hollywood's most powerful women and lures them to Indonesia.
Where To Watch: Apple TV+
When: May 8
Selling The OC: Season Three
I am but a simple girl. I see a Selling Sunset derivative, I watch it. This time, we're back for Season Three in the Selling The OC edition, which is set to follow the drama of the ambitious real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group — where selling houses is just as important as starting drama.
Where To Watch: Netflix
When: May 3
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
We love a little sci-fi moment, and what's more iconic than a new edition from the Planet of the Apes universe? This edition is set in the future, long after Caesar's reign, and sees apes as the dominant species, while humans have been forced to live in the shadows. Expect this one to be lots of fun.
Where To Watch: Cinemas
When: May 9
Dark Matter
Featuring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, Dark Matter is being touted as Apple TV+'s 'trippiest sci-fi thriller' (which is a big call considering it's the home of Severance and Silo!). Edgerton plays a physicist who accidentally enters an alternative universe of his life, but things get reaaaal bad when he tries to return back to his reality.
Where To Watch: Apple TV+
When: May 8
The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Based on the book, The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows a love story between a couple who met at the death camp Auschwitz. It's deeply touching, and anything that has Melanie Lynsky in it is an automatic win if you ask me.
Where To Watch: Stan
When: May 2
