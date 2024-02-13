Perk Up Or Unwind: These Tea-Inspired Perfumes Will Soothe Your Soul

For billions of people around the world, the simple act of cradling a cup of tea is a sacred ritual that serves as both the perfect pick-me-up and a way to help you unwind.
As the fragrance industry continues to evolve, perfumers are turning to unexpected sources for inspiration, beyond the floral, fresh and gourmand categories, as well as familiar notes of oud, vanilla and rose that we've come to know and love. One such muse is this tranquil realm of tea — the tanniny bitterness of black tea, the soft freshness of matcha, the citrusy allure of Earl Grey, the cosy embrace of a chai and the light and airy quality of white tea.
According to Nick Smart, Director of Agence de Parfum, "Tea varieties, and by extension their olfactory characteristics, are
influenced by various factors, similar to grapes in wine." He shares that depending on the tea type and where it sits in the olfactory pyramid (head, heart or base notes), tea can impart anything from fruitiness, maltiness, creaminess and freshness to fragrance. "When you take a step back," he says, "it’s no wonder that tea, with all its diversity and innumerable scent profiles, is having a real moment in high perfumery."
Harnessing the delicate nuances and aromatic profiles of various tea varieties, perfumers are crafting olfactory masterpieces that channel the spirit of the humble cuppa into your daily scent ritual. Whether you're drawn to the energising zest of Earl Grey or the calming embrace of green tea, incorporating tea-inspired fragrances into your beauty routine is a sensory journey worth embarking upon.