Perk Up Or Unwind: These Tea-Inspired Perfumes Will Soothe Your Soul

According to Nick Smart, Director of Agence de Parfum, "Tea varieties, and by extension their olfactory characteristics, are

influenced by various factors, similar to grapes in wine." He shares that depending on the tea type and where it sits in the olfactory pyramid (head, heart or base notes), tea can impart anything from fruitiness, maltiness, creaminess and freshness to fragrance. "When you take a step back," he says, "it’s no wonder that tea, with all its diversity and innumerable scent profiles, is having a real moment in high perfumery."