Street View: What People Are Wearing In Camberwell, Melbourne

Welcome to the 22nd instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
This week, photographer Phoebe Veldhuizen spent a Sunday spotting the best street style at the popular Camberwell Markets. Each week, a carpark in Melbourne's inner east transforms into a treasure trove of secondhand goodness, where you can pick up vintage records, antique wares, and a new (to you) wardrobe.
Unsurprisingly, the street style was as eclectic as the market itself, with most outfits featuring thrifted pieces from well-known brands like Dr. Martens and lesser-known labels that equally don't compromise on style.
It's no secret that Melburnians know how to dress — just look at our previous street style collections in Collingwood, Melbourne’s CBD, Fitzroy and Coburg. In Camberwell, we see vintage styles continue to reign supreme, with chunky leather belts and wide-leg jeans paying homage to the '70s, plus a nod to the '90s in denim skirts of all shapes and lengths.
Ahead, enjoy some of the best street style we found in Camberwell, Melbourne.