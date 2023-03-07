Street View: What People Are Wearing In Collingwood, Melbourne

Zahra Campbell-Avenell
Welcome to the 21st instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
This round, photographer Nanda Soe hit up the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Collingwood, known for its cool cafes, uber-cool Scandi furniture shops and a buzzing nightlife scene. So of course we were curious about what the locals were wearing — and we weren’t disappointed. 
We know Melburnians are a stylish bunch, as we've seen in our street style shoots in Melbourne’s CBD, Fitzroy and Coburg. Similarly, Collingwood's street style showcases an eclectic blend of athletic, vintage, and high-fashion elements. The suburb's style scene is heavily influenced by its multicultural population and the creative energy of its arts and design communities.
Here, we see an effortless and hyper-individual approach to dressing, with an emphasis on mixing and matching different styles, textures and colours. Tanaka rocks a satin maxi dress with chunky boots, while Shene shows us the art of layering with a denim bustier on top of a traditional qipao shirt.
Ahead, feast your eyes on some of the best street style we snapped in Collingwood, Melbourne.
