Summer may be nearing its end, but there's one wardrobe item that we'll never pack away, even as the mercury starts to drop. We don't care what anyone says — skirts are one of the most versatile pieces in our wardrobes, and we plan on wearing them all year round.
If you've spent any time on TikTok this month, you'll be well-acquainted with the unexpected layering trends being favoured at fashion month in the northern hemisphere. Most notably are the contrasting textures that you wouldn't expect to work but do, like sheer Simone Rocha skirts paired with chunky boots for a soft yet edgy outfit.
It's with this in mind that we're bringing even our most whimsical summer skirts and micro minis into autumn (often with the help of a well-placed pair of stockings). Ahead, we've rounded up the best skirts to add to your wardrobe in 2024, no matter your budget or style.
Best Mini Skirts
Perhaps surprisingly, mini skirts are one of the more versatile styles on this list, with both relaxed and office-appropriate styles, as well as sexy date-night picks.
High-rise, A-line styles are universally flattering, while wrap skirts offer a slightly architectural shape to an otherwise simple outfit staple. But we're particularly excited by the rise of skorts in this space, which gives us peace of mind when wearing a mini style into the office.
Best Midi Skirts
Midi skirts are a comfort zone for many of us, with slinky slip styles easily taking us from the office to after-work drinks, and edgier styles like leather and box pleated skirts offering a statement item to our outfits. At the autumn/winter 2024 shows at New York Fashion Week, we have seen voluminous pleat-waist skirts at Tommy Hilfiger and Patou, while Khaite and Proenza Schouler have provided us with all the leather skirt inspiration we need.
No matter the season, it's one style that takes pride of place in our wardrobes, and in our opinions, few outfit combinations look more polished than a midi skirt with a part of knee-high boots underneath in the cooler months.
Maxi Skirts
Maxi skirts were a big 2023 style trend, but we're certainly not letting go of them this year. The key is to choose styles that you can comfortably move in, so opt for flowier skirts and skirts with well-placed slits that allow you to walk up and down stairs without too much trouble (yes, we learned that the hard way).
This ethos mirrors what we're seeing on the autumn/winter 2024 runways, so far, with Khaite showing a burgundy paperbag waist silk slip at NYFW, Christian Siriano showing a long and slinky draped maxi, and Helmut Lang continuing the businesscore trend we've seen rising of late.
Best Denim Skirts
Denim skirts have come a long way since the noughties, when they were predominantly worn as cutoffs and paired with Uggs (even in summer). In 2024, denim midi and maxi skirts are still having their moment, with A-line and column styles being the most popular right now. Flattering asymmetrical mini styles are also on the rise, as are voluminous double denim sets, so there's no need to suffer through a constricting denim mini any longer.