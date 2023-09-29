October Is A Big Month For TV & Film — Here’s Everything We’re Watching

Pop your feet up and get the snacks ready because October is a brilliant month for streaming.
This month's lineup includes slasher flicks and thriller series for the spooky season, light-hearted comedies and reality series to get you through your quiet Sunday, and documentaries that dive into stories that are so wild, it's hard to believe they're true.
Here are the best shows, films and documentaries to watch in October 2023:
The Real Housewives of Sydney
The Real Housewives of Sydney returns with a fresh cast for a second season this October, seven years after it first premiered.
Five new women — Terry Biviano, Dr Kate Adams, Caroline Gaultier, Victoria Montana, and Sally Obermeder — are joining Krissy Marsh and Nicole O'Neil from Season 1.
Expect lots of harbour views, ridiculous storylines, and plenty of drama.
Where to watch: Binge
When: October 10
Good if you like: The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Selling Sunset
Gen V
Set at Godolkin University (God U), the series follows the students as they party and train to become the next generation of superheroes.
Soon, a small group of students begin to suspect that something far more sinister is going on at God U.
FYI: If you've watched The Boys, you'll have a better understanding of the Gen V universe, but you don't need to have watched The Boys to enjoy this series.
Where to watch: Prime Video
When: September 29
Good if you like: The Boys
Hot Yachts
The reality series follows a group of super attractive, party-loving yacht brokers as they compete to sell, you guessed it, yachts.
Expect lots of rich people with bad taste, fierce competition, and a whole lot of drama.
Where to watch: Binge
When: October 10
Good if you like: Below Deck Downunder, Selling Sunset
Everything Now
This new Netflix series follows 16-year-old Mia (Sophie Wilde from Talk to Me) as she enters her final year of high school after a stint in a rehabilitation centre for disordered eating.
When she realises her friends have moved on while she was gone, Mia creates a 'bucket list' and dives headfirst into a year of partying, dating and discovering who she really is.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 5
Good if you like: Sex Education, Never Have I Ever
Fair Play
This corporate thriller stars Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Supernatural's Alden Ehrenreich as Emily and Luke, a couple who work together at a cut-throat financial firm.
When one of them gets a promotion, their once supportive relationship turns into something far more sinister.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 6
Good if you like: Industry, Anatomy of a Scandal
Robyn Hood
Premiering on Stan this month, Robyn Hood is a modern retelling of Robin Hood, starring Pennyworth's Jessye Romeo.
The eight-episode series follows Robyn Loxley (Romeo) and her hip-hop band, The Hood, who live in a working-class area in the fictional city of New Nottingham.
With her family home under threat, Robyn and The Hood find themselves fighting back against the 'corrupt elite' and giving back to the people of New Nottingham.
Featuring a strong female lead, Robyn Hood is a gritty, dark take on a much-loved classic.
Where to watch: Stan
When: September 29
Good if you like: Chewing Gum
Neon
This eight-episode comedy follows Santi, a rising reggaeton star and his three friends Ness, Felix and Mia as they try to make it in the world of reggaeton.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 19
Good if you like: Insecure
Bodies
Bodies is a police procedural with a time-travelling twist.
The limited series follows four detectives from four different time periods — 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053 — who have to work together when the same body keeps turning up in Longharvest Lane in London's East End.
Does enigmatic political leader Elias Mannix have something to do with it or is there something more sinister at play?
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 19
Good if you like: Shining Girls
Surviving Paradise
This new reality series follows 12 contestants who think they're going to have the summer of their lives in a luxury villa, but instead, are dumped in the wilderness with no access to amenities.
Friendships are tested and alliances are formed as they fight to survive paradise and claim the $100,000 prize.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 20
Good if you like: Survivor
Lessons in Chemistry
This adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' bestselling book of the same name follows Elizabeth (Brie Larson) a woman whose dreams of becoming a scientist are dashed by 1950s society.
After she accepts a job hosting a cooking show, Elizabeth begins to lead a quiet revolution of the nation's housewives.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
When: October 13
Good if you like: Barbie
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe
This three-part docu-series deep dives into the Twin Flames Universe, an alleged online sex cult.
Shaleia and Jeff Ayan created the online community and sold courses and seminars that they claimed would help members find their one true love (or “twin flame”).
In the documentary, former members describe the group as a cult and allege that Shaleia and Jeff compelled members to change their lives in drastic ways.
Where to watch: Prime Video
When: October 6
Good if you like: Wild, Wild Country
Sullivan's Crossing
Sullivan's Crossing sits nicely in the TV genre I like to call 'Big City Girl Moves To Small Town And Falls In Love With Handsome Local Man'.
It follows Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a surgeon who moves to her hometown of Sullivan's Crossing after her business partner is arrested for fraud.
There, she reconnects with old friends and finds herself increasingly attracted to the mysterious and introverted Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray).
Where to watch: Stan
When: October 11
Good if you like: Virgin River, Hart of Dixie
The Enfield Poltergeist
This four-part, terrifying documentary revisits the real-life haunting of a family in 1970s London that inspired The Conjuring.
The haunting is recreated in the documentary using some of the 270 hours of recordings of the haunting and interviews with the family.
The team behind the docu-series have even reconstructed the original council house where the family lived at the time of the haunting.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
When: October 27
Good if you like: The Conjuring
The Fall Of The House Of Usher
Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass) is back with another twisty thriller just in time for Halloween.
Based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of The House of Usher follows siblings Roderick and Madeline, who have built a life of wealth, power and privilege through their family business, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.
But it all comes under threat when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman tied to their past.
Where to watch: Netflix
When: October 12
Good if you like: The Haunting of Hill House
Totally Killer
35 years after three local teens were killed, an infamous killer returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim.
When 17-year-old Jamie comes face-to-face with the killer, she travels back to 1987 and teams up with the teenage version of her mum to take down the killer.
Where to watch: Prime Video
When: October 6
Good if you like: Freaky, Happy Death Day