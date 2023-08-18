New York, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Miami and even Melbourne. The Real Housewives franchise has become a global phenomenon thanks to its entertaining cast and storylines. These women take us inside their lives, revealing everything from their extravagant wardrobes to their unique daily routines — and their ability to claim their power and redefine the 'housewife' narrative in their own right.
Now, avid fans can get excited for season 2 of The Real Housewives Of Sydney (RHOS), which returns to screens in 2023. With a fresh cast comes a new dose of Real Housewives drama, as we get up close and personal with a lineup of phenomenally entertaining women closer to home.
Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives Of Sydney 2023.
Who Is In The RHOS Cast?
The cast of The Real Housewives Of Sydney 2023 consists of seven women. There are five fresh faces, Terry Biviano, Dr Kate Adams, Caroline Gaultier, Victoria Montana, and Sally Obermeder, as well as two returning stars from Season 1, Krissy Marsh and Nicole O'Neil.
Marsh and O'Neil starred in the first season of RHOS which aired on Foxtel's Arena channel in 2017, alongside Athena X Levendi, Lisa Oldfield, Matty Samaei, Melissa Tkautz and Victoria Rees.
Dr Kate Adams — Vet
Terry Biviano — Shoe designer and wife of retired NRL star, Anthony Minichiello
Caroline Gaultier
Victoria Montano — Owner of Sport Luxe
Sally Obermeder — TV presenter and founder of Swiish
Krissy Marsh
Nicole O'Neil — Former Miss Australia
What Is The Air Date?
The air date for The Real Housewives Of Sydney Season 2 is yet to be announced, but it will premiere on Binge later in 2023. It's just the latest in Australian reality TV shows to be added to the streaming platform's lineup, after it recently aired the country's first season of FBoy Island Australia, hosted by former The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield.
Where Is It Filmed?
The Real Housewives Of Sydney will be filmed in various locations around the NSW capital, particularly where the cast live and work. Expect to see plenty of the eastern suburbs, as Dr Kate Adams works at Bondi Vet Hospital, Krissy Marsh lives in Double Bay, and Caroline Gaultier resides in Bondi.
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2023 season of The Real Housewives Of Sydney.
