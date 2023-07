The Rise And Fall And Rise Again Of The Erotic Thriller

I’m sure I’m not the only one who hoped that a retelling of this story would see Alex Forrest as the protagonist. We now know that women don’t need to be ‘likeable’ on screen. Characters like Lydia Tár — a megalomaniacal conductor facing allegations of sexual harassment — have shown us that what we really want to watch is someone interesting, particularly when they’re completely obliterating their own life. Instead, the creators have decided to justify the original. Although it's never explicitly mentioned, Alex is portrayed as having borderline personality disorder , and Dan is still shown to be a ‘good’ guy who makes one fatal mistake. Although Lizzy Caplan’s performance as Alex is electric, the scenes in which her behaviour is retroactively justified play like the writers Googled Borderline Personality Disorder once, and got to work. Writing like this doesn’t advance the conversation on mental illness; it further stigmatises it. All of this aside, the show’s greatest crime is separate from its misogyny: it’s just not very horny.