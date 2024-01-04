This also marks the first instalment in the Mad Max franchise not to star Max himself (originally played by Mel Gibson and, later, Tom Hardy), and if the recently released trailer is anything to go by, it’ll keep up the heart-pumping tension and stunning action sequences that’ll leave your breath in the dust. After a nail-biting, year-long delay, and a possible Cannes debut like its predecessor, Furiosa is almost here. As a blazing visual feast, this is a must-see at the theatres — forget streaming.