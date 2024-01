For 2024, Mean Girls has become a musical (though, strangely, you wouldn’t know that based on the trailer and recent marketing materials), adapted from the 2018 Tony Award-nominated Broadway production . The general premise remains pretty much the same — teenager Cady must learn the social hierarchy at a new school and gets wrapped up in the Barbie-pink world of the popular girl, also known as the Plastics — but expect more Gen Z influence and social media against a background of song and dance. And, even if you’re still not totally sold on this remake, it’s hard to deny how stacked the cast is. Australian actor Angourie Rice Mare of Easttown ) stars as Cady, Reneé Rapp (who also appeared in the Broadway production) is Regina George Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) plays Janis, Christopher Briney ( The Summer I Turned Pretty ) is Aaron Samuels, Busy Philipps stars as Mrs George, and Jon Hamm steps in as Coach Carr. Fey and Tim Meadows also return to their original roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, so there will definitely be at least a few guaranteed laughs.