There are only a few great men. There's Armie Hammer. There's John Wick. There are dads who do their daughter's hair. Okay, so one of them is a professional assassin, but, as the brand new trailer for John Wick Chapter 3 reminds us, that professional assassin also really good with animals.
The John Wick franchise is one of the best, and glossiest, action franchises of our time. Starring Keanu Reeves as Wick himself, the 2014 original took fans (and critics) by storm. How could a movie about a man exacting revenge over a brutish thug who killed his puppy be so good? There are many answers to that question (the fight scene choreography, the elaborate underground world, Reeves' hair), but the only thing that matters is that the trailer for the third installment, John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum is maintaining the John Wick legacy. The trailer alone has a guy killed with a book, Halle Berry with two German shepherd side-kicks, and, reader, there is a chase scene (is it really an action movie if there isn't?) on the streets of Manhattan between a motorcyclist and Wick on a horse.
Reeves really didn't have to turn a simple trailer into a cinematic masterpiece, but he did, because it's what we deserve.
