"I think the same thing. Not just with my character, but all of the characters. There are certain comedies that I don't find appealing. They're just so broad. This all feels like it all comes from a very authentic place; the hilarity comes out of real situations. I love my character because she's so laid back and so world-wary and cynical. Yet, she is completely in love with her kids. She's protective of the very small periods of time she has for herself because they are few and far between. I love that. What she learns is that she thinks she has it sorted and denies entry, basically. Then, has this unexpected experience with these women and ends up connecting a very real way that she finds moving in the end. It's good that even people who are closed to a certain degree can have an awakening of sorts."