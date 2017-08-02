NS: "I'm glad she wrote that. I haven't read it yet, but I'm glad. There are times where it's like I'm proud to be his wife, but when you work in the same industry as your husband and you've done things on your own... The other day [on set] I went to get something and on the back of my chair in duct tape it just said 'wife.' It was one of those things because that just fuels me to keep working harder and doing my own thing. Luckily, Adam is super supportive and wanted to be in this movie, but also wanted to be hands-off, knowing that it's something that Julie and I had worked on for a long time. It also fuels you to do your own thing and not listen to people who refer to you as the wife."