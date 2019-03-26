How to describe a Tim Burton movie? The writer, director, producer, and illustrator has been sharing his visions of love, children, fear, and beauty with moviegoers for three decades now. His stories are equal parts juvenile and macabre. His characters are dark but whimsical, haunting yet delicate. His affinity for thematic binaries is what makes him such a singular visionary.
His latest film, a remake of the Disney classic Dumbo, is no different. It is a solid combination of all of his strengths as an imaginative director, with a sweet Disney twist. Out March 31, the film stars Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and break-out star Melanie Newton. And if those names and faces look familiar, it's because a few of them (Green, Keaton, DeVito) are veterans to Burton's on-screen worlds.
In preparation for his latest release, let's revisit 16 of his most iconic moments on the big screen.