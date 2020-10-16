Welcome to #R29MovieClub. We are taking “home theatre” to a whole new level: Every Thursday at 9 p.m. GMT, R29 is hosting a live rewatch of a beloved women-driven film. Join us!
How to describe a Tim Burton movie? The writer, director, producer, and illustrator has been sharing his visions of love, children, fear, and beauty with moviegoers for three decades now. His stories are equal parts juvenile and macabre. His characters are dark but whimsical, haunting yet delicate.
Burton was even able to intertwine his strengths as an imaginative director to remake the Disney classic Dumbo in 2019. But even though he has mastered Disney worlds, futuristic worlds, and sci-fi worlds, the director still falls short when it comes to diversity and representation in his films.
In 2020, that definitely takes away from his classics, but they're still worth revisiting to talk about the feats of design, production, and costumes that go into each project. With spooky season among us and a rumoured Beetlejuice 2 on the horizon, there's never been a better time to look back at his 16 most memorable films.