Anyone who has lived through your own college years knows how rife for drama, comedy and MESS leaving the nest to “learn” can be. It’s a setting that has given us so many classic series ( Felicity Veronica Mars ) and since these characters aren’t in high school anymore, they can do grown things (like drink and have sex) without parental repercussions. Instead, the consequences for our characters’ chaos come from their peers, or worse, themselves. And that’s the beauty of The Sex Lives of College Girls, especially when it comes to Whitney. She’s sleeping with her coach (a way older man who, considering the power imbalance, is a sleazebag grossly misusing his position), and it’s refreshing to see a young Black woman doing something so wildly inappropriate on screen without it being boiled down to a stereotype or a direct consequence of her Blackness. Whitney is messing up, hard, but she’s also young and being taken advantage of. In conversation with The New York Times , Scott reflected on the fact that Black women have been so hypersexualized and scandalized on screen that the quieter, more mundane, real moments of figuring out our sexuality aren’t often shown. Playing Whitney gave her a chance to show something more authentic. “I grew up not seeing Black women get to have awkward moments, normal sexual moments,” she said. “Our show is cool in the sense that I get to be a Black girl who has awkward, messy sexual moments.”