The whole cast is stellar — truly one of the best groups of young of actors in the game — but it’s Whitney and the other Black characters of The Sex Lives of College Girls that have set this show apart for me. Lauren “Lolo” Spencer plays Jocelyn, a quick-witted fellow student who is brutally honest, stylish, and sex-positive. She also just happens to be disabled. Her identity isn’t her whole plot. It’s one of the many facets of this character who steals every scene she’s in. Seriously, Spencer is a STAR. Renika Williams is Willow, Whitney’s best friend and soccer teammate, who just happens to be queer. Willow, Whitney and Jocelyn are all very different Black girls, and each one (even though Willow and Jocelyn could use some more screen time) brings so much richness to a show that’s ultimately about young people figuring their shit out. Usually, on shows without predominantly Black casts, the Black characters are just outlines of human beings, never fully coloured in with nuance, depth or flaws. Here, we get the full picture, written in permanent ink. There’s no erasing their existence or downplaying their integral roles in making this show one of the best of the year.