Real Talk: Did That Tragic Veronica Mars Twist Really Need To Happen?

On one hand, we should have seen this coming from episode 1. The rejected proposal in the first episode of the season foreshadowed Logan’s upcoming doom, a hint that his relationship with Veronica (Kristen Bell) would not make it through the season. Creator Rob Thomas almost had me fooled with the multiple fake-outs (too many for my liking) in the final episode that made me briefly question if this season would end on an uplifting note. But I knew better when I saw there were 15 minutes remaining after Veronica and Keith (Enrico Colantoni) solved the mystery. My skepticism was confirmed when moments after Logan and Veronica’s intensely anticipated wedding, Logan became the final casualty of a bomb planted by the Neptune bomber, intended for Veronica. Bell, Thomas, and Dohring have all commented on Logan being killed off the show. Although they have explained how the series will have a new direction for potential future Veronica Mars seasons , I've got to be honest: Logan’s death still seems like an unnecessary plot device that will actually limit where the show can go, rather than opening it up.