Veronica Mars, which ran on UPN and The CW From 2004 to 2007, was a teen drama and noir mystery warped into one show. (As fans who've seen the end of Veronica Mars season 4 know, the teen part has practically been looped off.) The series put Kristen Bell on Hollywood’s radar, and while she has certainly had many recognizable roles throughout her career (Anna from Frozen, anyone?) in a way, she will always be Veronica Mars. Like Veronica, the other characters in the series are partly so beloved by the show’s devoted fan base because of the talented actors who play them. All of the main, original actors returned for the 2014 Veronica Mars film, funded by fans, and thankfully, many of them returned again to reprise their roles in the Hulu revival.