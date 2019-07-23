Wallace (Percy Daggs III) In Season 1



It’s extremely difficult to find a better on-screen best friend and sometimes partner-in-crime than Wallace Fennel. From the moment Veronica and Wallace meet in the first season, it is clear that their personalities balance each other. Throughout the series, they help steer each other back onto the right path when the other has lost their way. Besides Keith, Wallace was always a character that fans knew Veronica could wholeheartedly trust, especially when Wallace flashes his smile.



Daggs had booked about the same amount of parts as Bell before he was cast. He plays Wallace with an honesty and transparency not present in any of the other characters on the show.