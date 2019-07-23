Veronica Mars Season 5 Is A Real Possibility, But Will It Ever Be The Same Show Again?

Veronica Mars didn’t necessarily need a reset for the character in this way, because she could return back to where she started, as a scrappy PI with a camera, with Logan. The act of killing him off will never make complete sense to the passionate fanbase and if/when the show continues it’s possible that some major #LoVe shippers won’t return. For a relationship that literally did span years, continents, and bloodshed, it’s a very disappointing ending to an epic television love story. If there was a time and place to really end the series for good, now might be it. Veronica's back where she started at the beginning, and we can leave her journeys from here up to our imagination. We don't need to see her enter into any more epic love stories with anyone else.