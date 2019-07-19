Jason Dohring On That Time He Was Supposed To Play The Veronica Mars Villain

"When Rob originally built the show, I was the complete antagonist. I was the psychotic jackass. Because Kristen was so good, and scenes with her were so awesome, the writers pulled us aside around episode 4 of the series and said ‘You guys are going to get together.’ We were like, ‘What the fuck are you talking about?’ We just couldn’t believe it. I remember just having such strong feelings of hate for her character that I couldn’t even put a hand on her shoulder [when the writers asked for it.] Literally, as an actor, I couldn’t touch her. I finally did it, and it was cool. It became this organic thing, even though it wasn’t intended originally. I think that’s part of the relationship that’s pretty cool: they match, they are both intense. They have great integrity, wit, humor, and charm. There’s a story that Rob was at a party for Veronica Mars, where he was just having a great time, and he pulled me aside and said ‘Jason, that scene where you and Kristen get together was so’ — and he paused, and he said ‘earned.’ It was a friendship that developed into a relationship from there. You can’t plan that stuff, it comes from the actors, from the writing, from scene moments."