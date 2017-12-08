I Copied 3 Of Zendaya's Best Beauty Moments — & Here Are The Results

At just 21, Zendaya has already become one of our favorite Hollywood beauty icons. A Disney Channel alum who got her start on the 2010 hit series Shake It Up, Zendaya's been breaking barriers ever since. Today, she's renowned as an industry triple threat for her dancing, singing, and acting prowess — but she's more than just talented. She stands out for her boundary-breaking natural hair looks on the red carpet and bold makeup, plus she's among the women in Hollywood blazing new trails by amplifying the depth and complexity of women's roles in blockbuster films. Case in point? Her smart, hilariously acerbic performance in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
What's more, she's combining all of her many strengths in one big screen extravaganza, thanks to her trapeze-toting character, Anne Wheeler, in The Greatest Showman (the film premieres December 20th, by the way). Based on what we've seen in the sneak peaks, it seems like Zendaya's latest performance won't disappoint — and the beauty and fashion isn't bad either. Think: An exuberant collage of pink hair, velvet micro-shorts, and heartbreaking duets that we're pretty sure is going to leave us wishing we, too, were new best friends with Zac Efron.
In celebration of Zendaya's incredible rise from Disney newbie to bonafide silver screen powerhouse, we're recreating three of her all-time best beauty looks. First up, we're heading back to her debut, when she burst onto the Hollywood scene with easy curls and a fresh (adorably young) face. Flash forward to 2017's Met Gala, where Zendaya stunned the world with her gorgeously-tousled natural hair — and played up her ultra-glowy makeup with that bright, matte lip. And the third look? You'll have to press play to check it out.
Catch three of Zendaya's most unforgettable beauty moments above — and don't forget to let us know your favorites in the comments below!
