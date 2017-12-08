I Copied 3 Of Zendaya's Best Beauty Moments — & Here Are The Results

At just 21, Zendaya has already become one of our favorite Hollywood beauty icons. A Disney Channel alum who got her start on the 2010 hit series Shake It Up, Zendaya's been breaking barriers ever since. Today, she's renowned as an industry triple threat for her dancing, singing, and acting prowess — but she's more than just talented. She stands out for her boundary-breaking natural hair looks on the red carpet and bold makeup, plus she's among the women in Hollywood blazing new trails by amplifying the depth and complexity of women's roles in blockbuster films. Case in point? Her smart, hilariously acerbic performance in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming.