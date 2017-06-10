We’re already less than a month away from the official release of Spider-Man: Homecoming starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. The funny thing is, even at this point in the game fans are still not quite sure how exactly Zendaya’s character fits into the storyline. However, a major detail revealed earlier this week might have finally changed all that.
When the former Disney Channel star was cast, Zendaya immediately made it clear that she was not going to be a romantic interest to Holland’s role as Peter Parker. "My character is not romantic," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "My character is like very dry, awkward, intellectual and because she’s so smart, she just feels like she doesn’t need to talk to people, like, 'My brain is so far ahead of you that you’re just not really on my level.'”
Romance aside, the reboot released the full name of Zendaya’s character: Michelle Toomes. Does that ring any bells? The Nerdist pointed out that she and Michael Keaton, who plays villain Adrian Toomes, both have — yup, you guessed it — the same last name. Oh how the plot thickens and the movie hasn’t even started yet. Does this actually mean they’re related or is that just a really unfortunate coincidence?
Going with the notion that they are father and daughter…was Michelle sent by her dad as an undercover agent to spy on Peter? Or is this simply another layer to the story, in which Peter will turn her away from her father’s evil ways and get her to be on the good side?
We have So. Many. Questions. It seems the theory of them getting together is the least of our worries, figuring out whether she’s a character we can trust is a more pressing issue. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 7, so thankfully we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.
